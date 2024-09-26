NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NMI by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

