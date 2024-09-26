NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. NN Group has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

