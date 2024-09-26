noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Short Interest Update

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 934,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
noco-noco Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ NCNC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 331,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. noco-noco has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
noco-noco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than noco-noco
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.