noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Short Interest Update

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 934,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

noco-noco Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NCNC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 331,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. noco-noco has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Get noco-noco alerts:

noco-noco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.