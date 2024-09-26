Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 867,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

