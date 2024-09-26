Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 1.6 %

NRILY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,138. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

