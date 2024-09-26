Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.24

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 13836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

