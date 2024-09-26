Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 641.0 days.
Nordex Stock Performance
Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $16.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Nordex has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
Nordex Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.