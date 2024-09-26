Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 641.0 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $16.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Nordex has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

