Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Raised by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Nordson makes up about 2.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 0.9 %

NDSN stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

