Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 6.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Norfolk Southern worth $813,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.89.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.