Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 717.8% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 73,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,979. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

