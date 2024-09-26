North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBRI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,562,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,608,842. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

