North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $5.12. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 22,149 shares changing hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

