North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $5.12. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 22,149 shares changing hands.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North European Oil Royalty Trust
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.