North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.10

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.10 and traded as high as C$51.46. North West shares last traded at C$50.80, with a volume of 101,005 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.10.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4255464 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total value of C$154,950.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

