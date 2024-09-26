Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.43

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $35.48. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 86,445 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

