NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.