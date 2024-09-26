Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

