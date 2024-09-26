Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NVFY remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.21. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

