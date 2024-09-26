Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market cap of $569.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

