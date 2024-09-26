Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 1,150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

