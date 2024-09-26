Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 1,150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.1 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
