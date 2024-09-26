Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NVZMY stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $71.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

