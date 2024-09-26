NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NRG opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

