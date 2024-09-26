NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $63,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

