NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 13,705,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,977,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NU Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

