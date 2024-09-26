Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.64

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $11.93. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 669,460 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

