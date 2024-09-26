Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 297,373 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

