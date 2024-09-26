Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNYGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.56. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 26,335 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 909,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,926 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.