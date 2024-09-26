Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.56. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 26,335 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 909,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,926 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

