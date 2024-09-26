Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.56. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 26,335 shares traded.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.