Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Down 57.6% in September

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

