Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUVR remained flat at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Nuvera Communications has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.