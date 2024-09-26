NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,078,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

