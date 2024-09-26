Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Update

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nvni Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nvni Group stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

About Nvni Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.