NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $9,516.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8,906.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,764.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

