NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday

NWF Group Price Performance

Shares of NWF traded up GBX 2.34 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.84 ($2.15). 1,113,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.30. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.54 million, a PE ratio of 893.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

Insider Activity at NWF Group

In other news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($39,969.76). Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

