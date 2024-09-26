OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.81

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.05.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 80.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

