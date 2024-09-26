OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.81

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.05.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 80.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.48.
OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OBIC Co.,Ltd.
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.