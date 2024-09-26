Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.57

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 16629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OBE

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$578.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$249,654.06. In related news, Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. Also, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.