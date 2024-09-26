Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

OCEAW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 53,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Ocean Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Ocean Biomedical Company Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

