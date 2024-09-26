Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 3.4%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 152,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 825,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,076,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

