OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OFSSH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

