Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 486,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

Ohmyhome stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Ohmyhome has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.00.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Featured Stories

