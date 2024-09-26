Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Down 51.5% in September

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 3,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.
Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
