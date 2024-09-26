On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in September

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

OOBHF remained flat at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

