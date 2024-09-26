On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in September

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
On the Beach Group Price Performance
OOBHF remained flat at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1.92.
About On the Beach Group
