OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 608.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 432,492 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.