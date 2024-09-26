OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of OneMain worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

