ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.