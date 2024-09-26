ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.61 and last traded at $90.62. Approximately 1,711,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,759,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,076,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 552,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

