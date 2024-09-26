OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Stephen Lazarus Sells 170,339 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 707,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OSW. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.