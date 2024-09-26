Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.17

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 199318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onestream

Onestream Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.