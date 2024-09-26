OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
OPmobility Price Performance
OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. OPmobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.
About OPmobility
