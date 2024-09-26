OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OPmobility Price Performance

OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. OPmobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About OPmobility

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain.

