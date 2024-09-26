Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Oportun Financial worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,820,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

