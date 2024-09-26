Oppenheimer Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.41. 113,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,273. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

