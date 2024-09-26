Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $460.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.